Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), War Machine/James Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) Picture: Marvel Studios 2019

It’s been a week since "Avengers: Endgame" brought an end to one of the biggest film ventures in cinema history. And while there are still some poor souls trying to avoid spoilers, it’s fair to say, that ship has sailed and it’s time to talk about all the elements that make "Avengers: Endgame" so great.

I went for a second showing in 4DX at Nu Metro to really get all the moments I might have missed the first time around. And watching it a second time was just as enjoyable as the first time.

While 4DX isn’t my preferred way of watching a movie, there are aspects of this unique experience that does create an immersive film-going experience. The addition of the fog, movable chairs and occasional spritz of water does bring you into the film more, and you really feel like you're apart of the action.

Firstly, the acting and screenwriting are stellar. Chris Evans especially stands out with his portrayal of Captain America. Specifically, the scene where fights himself in the past. The screenwriters threw in what can be seen as a throwaway line when past Cap tells Cap 23 "I can do this all day" and Cap 23 replies with "yeah, I know". While it is hilarious, it also highlights how the character has evolved since we met him. And the writers throughout the film shows they know exactly who these characters are and give all of the original Avengers a full circle moment.

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff’s(Scarlett Johansson) death is written in a way that is true to her character compared to that of Iron Man/Tony Stark(Robert Downey Jr.). Many fans were a bit annoyed with the fact that Stark’s death was treated “better” compared to Widow's, but it made perfect sense with the character. Widow's objective was always to unite her family and she wouldn't want them to mourn her sacrifice.

Hawkeye/Clint Barton(Jeremy Renner) was noticeably absent in "Avengers: Infinity War" and in Endgame the screenwriters really made up for this as he is a huge focus of the film. This is really the first time where Barton gets a real opportunity to shine. They also fixed the Hulk(Mark Ruffalo) problem by having Bruce Banner and Hulk find a middle ground resulting in Professor Hulk who has the Hulk's physical ability but Bruce Banner’s brain and personality. From the moment we are introduced to Prof Hulk it really adds a fresh approach to the character and gives Ruffalo the first chance to give a great performance.

The pacing is also something other filmmakers should take note of how the Russo brothers expertly paced Endgame. It never felt like three hours. And when the big climax happens in the final hour it is balls to the wall action, but every returning Avenger gets a chance to shine. The cinematography is also phenomenal. Every scene is well-thought out for the moviegoer in mind. The fight sequences were so well choreographed and shot that you could see what was going out throughout the big battle against Thanos(Josh Brolin) and his army.

The big moment of the film, of course, is Stark’s death and this moment deserves all the tears it’s been receiving. This scene works for several reasons. Firstly, the fact that the musical score is silent gives emotional weight to the whole scenario, and having Peter Parker/Spiderman(Tom Holland) breakdown as he realises that Stark is dying mirrors the end of Infinity War. This is followed by the funeral which is also highly emotional and both serves as the end of Tony Stark as a character and the first book of the MCU which started with him.

"Avengers: Endgame" deserves all of the money and recognition for this monumental achievement. Marvel has been able to do something no other movie franchise has been able to do. And Endgame truly is the end of this part of the MCU. While we will miss Black Widow, Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, it gives the future filmmakers new avenues to explore. And I'm here for all of it.