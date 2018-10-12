Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born'. Picture: Warner Bros.

The success of Bradley Cooper's directorial debut is one that many first-time directors can only dream of. Even more so, when you're in front of the camera too. Rating: 5/5

You can believe all of the hype, 'A Star Is Born' is one spectacular film. Everything from the directing, acting and music is expertly done.

Following the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Ally (Lady Gaga) start of her music career and falling in love with troubled superstar Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), both leads shining brighter than a diamond. Cooper especially flexed his acting chops and was a surprise and fully inhabited the role of Maine.

I really saw him in a new light from an acting perspective, because this was the first time he fully embodied his character. Gaga had a lot more relatability to her character as Ally's story mirrors much of her career and the scriptwriters lean into this in a clever manner.

However, this does not detract from her amazing performance and all the Oscar buzz she's been receiving is well deserved. One of my highlights is how Gaga incorporates certain aspects of her on-stage persona into Ally with mudding the waters.

The chemistry between Gaga and Cooper is also fantastic as their love story is the core plot. Cooper's direction is also spectacular from the cinematography, pacing and the use of songs throughout the film.

Many times in movies where music is used it can seem out of place. However, in 'A Star Is Born' the songs are used to heighten the emotional tension. And my goodness, the soundtrack is something special especially within the context of the film. The supporting cast for the film also brings the necessary gravitas and levity when needed.

Especially, RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Shangela and Willam. The two drag superstars have previously stated that Bradley asked their advice on the characters and it shows. If you are familiar with their work you'll get a good cackle out of their scenes.

Overall, this is a not-to-be-missed film and shows that Cooper is a certifiable director, while Gaga shows that acting is not just a fling and solidifies her as a true triple threat.



