Lupita Nyong'o in a scene from "Us," written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele. Picture: Universal Studios

Jordan Peele challenges classism in "Us" using the Wilson Family as an allegory for American identity. Rating: 4/5

Taking place in an alternative universe where an unknown US government agency created twisted doppelgangers, known as Tethers, of people that live underground. Somewhere along the way, this project is abandoned and the Tethers go through life doing everything their counterparts do but in a twisted fashion.

These worlds collide when Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o) accidentally comes in contact with her Tether when she is young. And later in life, the Tethers terrorise her whole family.

If you’re going into "Us" expecting to watch "Get Out" 2.0 but with a new theme, it is anything but that. Peele’s second directorial film shows that he isn’t a one trick pony as "Us" has a non-linear form of storytelling, a female main protagonist and the metaphorical aspect of the film can be taking in a bevvy of different avenues.

The film still has Peele’s trademark filming techniques from his use of music to the hints he drops through the film of the events to occur in the third act. However, this time around it is very much up to the viewer to interpret the ending.

I walked out of the film with my head reeling since there were so many different things it could mean. The reason I settled on classism is due to events in the film and certain things Red, Adelaide’s doppelganger, says throughout the film.

Peele has a perfect balance of comedy and horror when it comes to tone, and the cinematography as a whole is spectacular. The acting is also amazing. Nyong'o shines as both Adelaide and Red, even when she has to act with herself, showing a stark difference between the two characters.

She really gives an amazing performance and as the lead character not only carries the film but elevates it. Winston Duke’s comedic timing is surprising good. This film also shows that he does have range as an actor. The two child actors, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex, were shockingly good since child actors can be very hit or miss.

Overall, "Us" is a very entertaining movie that will stay with you afterwards and leave you thinking. While "Us" doesn’t have as strong as a message as "Get Out", the film is still able to give thoughtworthy commentary on American society and the classism that exists everywhere as a whole.