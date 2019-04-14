Picture: Supplied

Picking up from the 2017 box office hit, "Keeping Up With The Kandasamys," the sequel "Kandasamys: The Wedding," is a tribute to all mothers who can’t let go of their children. In this case, Shanthi struggles to cut the umbilical cord from her son Preshen who is getting married to her best friend, Jennifer’s daughter, Jodi.

The story is still set in the heart of Chatsworth and is built around the week leading up to the colourful grand Indian wedding - because as we know from the first movie, “Kandasamys don’t do small”.

Things get out of hand at the final wedding planning meeting when the family learn from Professor Nzimande played by the multi-talented Masoja Msiza that the couple have opted to go to an outlying, rural area to serve the community for two years.

The news leaves Jennifer and Shanthi god-smacked and it feels like their world is spiraling out of control.

Shanthi never pictured life without Preshen and even got outbuilding plans approved so that after their marriage they could live in her backyard forever and never have to worry about cooking their own food or doing their own laundry.

And Jennifer, always pictured Jodi as a high flyer in a managerial position, she feels like Jodi is wasting her degree.

The two then resort to desperate and hilarious measures to assert their place in the young couple’s life - this of course sets in motion a range of rib- tickling comedy, with sprinkles of drama, suspense, tears but most importantly a good lesson to be learned.

Their husbands Preggie, played by newcomer Yugan Naidoo and Elvis (Koobashen Naidoo), this time, sip whiskey, play pool and stay out of their wives problems.

As usual Jailoshini and Maeshni’s performance in the movie is sterling. They both carry their roles off with easy and together they make on screen magic. It’s always a pleasure to watch their love-hate relationship explode on the big screen.

Aya, played by Mariam Bassa also executes her role without a hitch. She’s just as hilarious in the sequel as she was in the first movie, where she chewed condoms. Fun fact, she had to chew 18 condoms before they got the perfect shot.

This time around is no different, her one liners like “I’m putting cock-nut oil” or “you’ll say im 80+”, will have you in stitches. There’s also a scene where Aya mistakes a G-string for a “germ string” - that was hands down my favourite part.

Fans will also find out a secret that Aya has been keeping for decades.

Although the movie was titled “The Wedding” - its focus is on the mothers, with Jodi and Preshen are used to pulling the plot together. Madhushan and Mishqah have good on scene chemistry and look good together too.

There are also cameos by Durban’s ex politician, socialite and entertainer, Logie Naidoo, award winning actress, Dawn Thandeka King and 5FM DJ Sureshnie Rider.

The movie showcased many familiar places like the famous Verulam Market, Durban’s North Beach, Ku D' Ta – Fusion Grill Lounge, Woodhurst multi-cultural centre and the grand wedding took place on the Umhlanga pier.

There are many elements that ultimately make a movie a success or fail for me, Kandasamys: The Wedding was a good mix of comedy, drama, suspense and tears.

Overall the writing is great, and Jayne Moodley and Rory Booth take the viewer from laughter to tears within minutes. It also address some pertinent issues in a medium that is relatable to many people.

It’s definitely not as funny as the first installment but that’s the risk that sequels run, nevertheless it’s a family movie with lots of lessons to learn.

Movie: Kandasamys: The Wedding

Cast: Jailoshini Naidoo, Maeshni Naicker, Mishqah Parthiephal, Madhushan Singh, Yugan Nadioo, Koobeshen Naidoo and Mariam Bassa

Screenplay: Jayan Moodley and Rory Booth

Director: Jayan Moodley

Rating: 3/5