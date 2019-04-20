DeWanda Wise, Gina Rodriguez, and Brittany Snow in Netflix's "Someone Great." Picture: Netflix

Star Rating: 3/5 Netflix's latest original offering, "Someone Great" revolves around Jenny(Gina Rodriguez) who's dumped by her long-term boyfriend after she accepts a job offer in a different city.

She then recruits her two best friends - Blair(Brittany Snow) and Erin(DeWanda Wise) - for one last outrageous adventure in New York City before she moves to San Francisco to further her career as music journalist. And while the storyline seemingly leans towards a rom-com, "Someone Great," is more of a female-led, somewhat rushed comedy.

The script is witty, and we each of the characters deal with different issues in their lives before coming out on top. But in its entirety, the plot is disappointingly crammed into one day. And while we do see more of storyline as flashbacks, there are some scenes that seem a little over-the-top, especially since the protagonist - who loses her 'will to live' and looks for comfort in any form of intoxication after her nine-year relationship with Nate((Lakeith Stanfield) comes to an abrupt end - comes full circle in 24-hours.

What I did like about the chick flick was the inclusive cast. Not only is it made up of mixed races, we see a Latina woman take the lead, and see one of her best friends navigate a lesbian relationship.

The film also uses the break-up as a catalyst for life change and personal growth. It also shines a light on the complexities of a relationship when the parties involved have different needs and the problems that arises when their life plans do not align, begging the question: while we may be in love, are we beating a dead horse?

We also see the predominantly female cast throw stereotypes aside. Instead of trying to win her ex's heart back, they bunk work and spend the day drinking like sailors, popping pills like rock stars and supporting each other, like women should.

"Someone Great" is essentially easy to watch, and will keep you entertained with its talented cast, but if you're looking for a rom-com, this is not it.

The title is a;so bit tongue-in-cheek as you realise that it doesn't have to mean a love interest. The "someone great" can be a loyal friend, or yourself, after introspection sets you on a path to greatness.

"Someone Great" is now streaming on Netflix.



