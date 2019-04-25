Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). Picture: Marvel Studios 2019

My goodness. What a journey this has been. "Avengers: Endgame" is the end of the first book of the MCU(Marvel Cinematic Universe) and what an enjoyable end it is a to an adventure we started in 2008.



Rating: 5/5





If this review comes across a bit vague, it’s because if I share any plot points it would be a spoiler. That’s how amazing this movie is.





'Avengers: Endgame' kicks off where we last left our heroes in 'Avengers: Infinity War.' And where 'Avengers: Infinity War' was very much a Thanos (Josh Brolin) film, 'Avengers: Endgame' is definitely an Avengers movie. The two movies acted more as companion films and this is a good thing for the overall experience. While Endgame does have a three hour running time it doesn’t feel long due to the great directing by the Russo brothers and the stellar screenplay form the writers.





Act one deals with the aftermath of the snap and how the remaining Avengers emotionally deal with loss. What the screenwriters did well during the first act is to show Earth’s Mightiest Heroes on a human level deal with the after effects. This is very uncommon for comic book films and for the most part all hope seems lost. By doing this, suspense is created in the film constantly pushes the story forward which gives a good pace to the film.









Act two does kick up the pace a bit, and we get a lot of full circle moments for most of all of our main characters. During both these acts there's no action at all, but it’s needed for certain character arcs and sets up the third act. And boy oh boy is the third act epic.





The Russos throw everything but the kitchen sink in the last act and while usually, it would be too much, this time around it comes as gratifying payoff after 21 films of build-up. Here you have fan service done in the best way possible with references to the actual comic books to things you never thought you needed until it happened on screen. The big boss battle is also amazing. Everything from the visual effects to the stunt-coordination is spectacular with some Marvel humour thrown in for good measure.





The final act is also the most emotional one in the movie. And this is the first superhero movie that I’ve watched where the entire audience, including myself, went from dead silence to sobbing uncontrollably.





Overall, 'Avengers: Endgame' is amazing from beginning to end. It truly is an amazing send off to the first book of the MCU. It’s fun, emotional and satisfying on so many levels. This film is everything and more. This is one of those movies you have to watch in the cinema with other people and you won’t regret it.



