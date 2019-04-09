This image released by Warner Bros. shows Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from "Shazam!" (Steve Wilkie/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

In the wake of the film's $53.5 million domestic bow over the weekend in the US, the second chapter of "Shazam!" is officially in the works, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Henry Gayden, who penned the original film's screenplay, is writing the next installment, while "Shazam!" director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return for the follow-up.

The DC film set up plenty of fodder for potential sequels, with surprise cameos setting the stage for more heroes in the universe and a mid-credits scene teasing a mysterious villain. Dwayne Johnson is also set to star in his own solo movie as the classic Shazam villain Black Adam. He will presumably face off against the hero at some point.

"Shazam!" centres on teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who can transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), and who faces off against the villainous Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) with the help of his foster brother (Jack Dylan Grazer).

