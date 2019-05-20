Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Picture: Reuters

Robert Pattinson broke the internet on Friday after news surfaced that the English actor is in talks to star in Matt Reeves' upcoming Batman movie. While many DC fans have already warmed up to the idea of the 33-year-old actor, model and musician taking on the role of "The Dark Knight," some thought it would be a good reason for a Twilight cast reunion.



Weighing on Pattinson's impending new role, Twitter user @ScaredIntoAlice "dared" producers to cast his former co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart as Catwoman: "Cool, now cast Kristen Stewart as Catwoman, you cowards. #Batman (sic)".

Cool, now cast Kristen Stewart as Catwoman, you cowards. #Batman pic.twitter.com/2QeJ5Xpwrb — harley hart (@ScaredIntoAlice) May 17, 2019

The proposal was met with a mixed reaction as some revealed that they thought same thing, and others thought that she's not a "good fit" for role. One even suggested that the 29-year-old actress, who came out as bi-sexual in 2017, should play Robin "because this Robin has gender fluidity".

Stewart and Pattinson were a fan favourite among Twihard fans but went through a messy split in 2013 after Stewart cheated on him with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders - a relationship that transpired when she starred in the 2012 film.

If the deal is sealed, Pattinson will become the youngest actor to ever play Batman on the big screen following a number of huge stars who took on the iconic part. Meanwhile, if Stewart were to be cast as Catwoman, she would be the first to take on the role on the big screen since Halle Berry's portrayal in the 2004 character title film. Although, there have been rumours that "Gotham" actress Selina Kyle made a cameo appearance in the 2017 film, "Justice League".

Who would you choose: Stewart or Kyle?