Julia Robert in the 1991 thriller "Sleeping with the Enemy". Picture: YouTube

Hollywood star Julia Roberts' classic movie "Sleeping with the Enemy" is set to be remade. The 1991 thriller stars the actress as a desperate woman who fakes her own death to escape her abusive husband. Now, 28 years later, studio officials at Fox Searchlight Pictures are working on a modern version of the same story, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Rising moviemaker Nia DaCosta has been tapped to write and direct the project, which will be developed by "The Iron Lady" producer Damian Jones, as part of his new Fox deal, according to Deadline.com.

Further details about the movie revamp are yet to be announced.

DaCosta made her feature film directorial debut with last year's "Little Woods", a drama starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James as estranged sisters who are driven to extremes.

The original "Sleeping with the Enemy" release, which also featured actors Patrick Bergin and Kevin Anderson, was a hit for filmmaker Joseph Ruben.

It was based on the 1987 book of the same name by author Nancy Price.



IANS