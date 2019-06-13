The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Reuters

Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria has confirmed the company is "developing" an idea from Spice Girls about a movie, admitting the group are "very involved" in the project. The girl group - made up of Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C - are working with Paramount on an idea for an animated film, and the 'Wannabe' hitmakers are "very involved" in the process.

Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told The Hollywood Reporter: "[Spice Girls] had an idea that we've been developing. They are very involved."

The animated motion picture is expected to feature new songs as well as classic Spice Girls hits, and their manager Simon Fuller is to produce the project.

Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith are penning the screenplay for the movie, which is said to be in early development with other 2020 releases.

However, this comes just six months after reports a Spice Girls animated superhero movie was in doubt because the band were struggling to find film distributors for the project.

A source said at the time: "The girls all felt the project would be snapped up in a big-money deal, but to date nobody has optioned it and they're finding it difficult to get it off the ground.

"They have a production deal to make the animation but nobody has bought the rights to broadcast it yet, which came as a great ­surprise to the girls.

"Geri and Mel B, especially, have been really keen to see themselves made into cartoon characters and launch their legacy to a whole new youth audience. They were hoping that Marvel or Disney would pick up their movie but it just hasn't taken off."

It was previously revealed that the heart of the project would be the group's long-standing message of 'girl power', and each of the quintet's animated alter-egos would possess a special power which reflects their personality.