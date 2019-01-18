John Boyega. Picture: Instagram

John Boyega is set to produce South African crime-thriller "God Is Good". The "Star Wars" star, who is also launching a record label, UpperRoom Records, will also produce the film's soundtrack. According to Hollywood Deadline, the film is which is described by its produced as the “vein of Prisoners and City Of God” is set to will be shot in Cape Town’s Cape Flats.

"God Is Good" will be produced by UK production label Bandit Country and directed by Willem Grobler, the South African filmmaker behind the award-winning short film Hum.

The film follows a story of a reformed gangster-turned-pastor and a volatile detective who cross paths after an act of brutal violence sets them on a collision course with a heinous gang lieutenant.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming once again with Josephine Rose on such a powerful and important story that explores themes of fathers and fatherhood, toxic masculinity, race and faith in a community that has become trapped in an unending cycle of violence and racial oppression, and where sometimes it seems for men that violence is the only way of achieving power,” said the "Star Wars" star.

According to Variety, the South African hip-hop star YoungstaCPT has already signed on to be featured on the album.

"The film enables us to work with local talent in South Africa to find those voices and help put them on the international stage," said Boyega.



