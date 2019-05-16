Director of the movie Waititi at a panel for "Thor: Ragnarok" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego. Picture: Reuters

Taika Waititi says his script for an animated film which tells the Michael Jackson story through the eyes of his pet chimpanzee Bubbles is "f***ing brilliant".



The 43-year-old filmmaker's animation tells Michael Jackson's life story through the eyes of his famous pet chimpanzee called Bubbles and although the project is "stuck in the early stages" he's proud of his story and thinks the concept is "so cool".





Speaking to Deadline, he said: "That script has been around for a long time, and it's a little bit stuck in the early stages of trying to figure out what it could be and what it would look like.





"It's a f***ing brilliant script, though. It's so cool to look at the idea of telling a story like this through the eyes of a chimpanzee.





"But right now I'm finishing two other features - one which I'm looking to do this year - and finishing 'Jojo [Rabbit], and there are a couple of TV shows I'm developing. There's about two or three that I mentioned to the press, and they're way back on my backburner."





The 'Thor: Ragnarok' director is currently working on dark comedy film 'Jojo Rabbit' which follows 10-year-old boy Jojo, a proud member of the Hitler Youth who falls in love with a Jewish girl he finds hiding from the fascist force in an attic.





Taika plays Jojo's imaginary friend, a version of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, but he didn't do any research for the role because he knows the dictator is "such a f***ing ****".



