Taron Egerton. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Taron Egerton is "anxious" to see what makes it into the final edit of Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' as he feels it will be his defining big screen performance to date. The 29-year-old actor plays iconic musician Sir Elton John in the upcoming biopic and revealed he's "anxious" to see what makes it into the final edit of the film because he has given so much of himself to the movie.

Speaking to the new issue of GQ magazine, he said: "I'm so anxious to know that what we shot survives the studio system, because this ﬁlm feels like me ﬁnally going to the world, 'Here I am.'"

Taron studied Elton's live performances and music to prepare for his portrayal and also got the chance to spend some time with the 'Are You Ready For Love' songwriter.

The 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' star found Elton, 72, to be a "fascinating man" who is "simultaneously very intimidating and very vulnerable".

Taron said: "He's a fascinating man. He can be simultaneously very intimidating and very, very vulnerable. I mean, everyone can be different things very quickly, but he has that in extremity. There are times when you sort of sit with him and he can seem like a childlike figure, but then he can this massive, gregarious, intimidating, almost scary person as well. He's very in command of himself, who he is and can run a conversation."

'Rocketman' director Dexter Fletcher previously promised that the movie would be a "no holds barred" account of the flamboyant singer's life after it was claimed that movie bosses have requested that Dexter cut a 40-second scene from the biopic in which Taron as the musician and Richard Madden as Elton's manager John Reid are lying together naked on a bed.

However, Dexter posted on Twitter: "Seeing much speculation about ROCKETMAN!! That's good! It's still unfinished so it's nothing but rumours. It has and always will be the no holds barred, musical fantasy that Paramount and producers passionately support and believe in. See for yourself May 24. Dx x (sic)."



It had been claimed that the cut is being made to the movie so it can achieve the American rating PG 13 - equivalent to a British 12A.