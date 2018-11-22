TBO Touch is the executive director and member of the cast in the movie ‘Blessers’, currently being filmed in Joburg. Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

Entrepreneur Thabo Molefe - better known as Tbo Touch - is set to make his big screen debut when he stars in the movie "Blessers". He will be doubling up in a supporting role and executive producer.

The local film will see the acting debut of the king of the airwaves, starring alongside some of Mzansi’s crème de la crème which includes Connie Chiume of Black Panther, Sonia Sedibe of Generations fame and the legendary actor and producer Kenneth Nkosi.

The comedy-drama movie takes viewers through the lives of the wealthy couple, Jacob Mofokeng played by Nkosi and his gorgeous wife Michelle, played by Sedibe, and their narcissist daughter Natasha, played by the young film student and starlet Six Nyamane.

As a powerful chief executive with a mansion, a successful wife, luxury cars and expensive recreational habits, Jacob’s family learns the biggest lessons of their lives in the worst way possible.

Natasha is cut off financially by her parents and she falls into the world of blessers until she finds an expected client half-naked and waiting for her in a hotel room.

As the story unfolds, we realise that each member of the Mofokeng family has a skeleton in their closet that is ready to bite them.

Will these skeletons tear the family apart?

Chatting to Touch on location in Joburg on Wednesday, the radio and television personality cum film- maker tells us about the creation of the new film.

“The idea was conceptualised at Touch HD offices in May and there was a conversation around the kind of camera we need to use and I said I want to shoot this movie with the same camera that shot Black Panther.

“This story is going to be relevant in 2030 and the quality of this movie would still match that standard.”

Touch insisted the movie be shot in different locations in South Africa to showcase the country as a tourist destination, the quality of food, the quality of life and the infrastructure that we have in the country.

The Touch HD radio owner plays the role of flamboyant Mthakathi the Fixer, who lives in a R48 million penthouse.

He is a gentleman who throws extravagant parties to introduce blessers to slay queens.

The film will be produced by Malebo Manamela and directed by Rea Rangaka.

The movie is due to be released in April 2019.