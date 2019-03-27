Actress Tessa Thompson. Picture: Reuters

Tessa Thompson thinks there's "so many incredible, talented women" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is '"excited" about the possibility of an all-female team.



The 35-year-old actress made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 'Thor: Ragnarok' as Valkyrie and has revealed that since 'Captain Marvel' - the first female-led stand-alone film in the MCU starring Brie Larson as the titular hero - she's "excited" about the possibility of creating a squad of female heroes.





Speaking to CinemaBlend, she said: "Brie is a friend, and I just like hanging out with her; and I'm so excited. Obviously, it's been a long time coming for Marvel to have a movie led by one of their female characters that exists in the canon





"There was this whole idea that I was on Kevin Feige [Marvel President] about doing an all-female, A-Force or something, but really it just has to do with the fact that there's so many incredible, talented women in the MCU that I just want to work with selfishly.





"So I'm like, 'Well, why not do it in the context of like fighting folks and hanging out in space?' "





The 'Creed II' star has previously admitted she can't wait to see what happens with the strong women in the MCU and insisted 2018's 'Black Panther' - the first Marvel film with a predominantly black cast - was full of "incredible women".





She said: "In this film, there are all these incredible women in the form of Angela Bassett and Lupita [Nyong'o] and Danai [Gurira].





"We're going to see Brie Larson and her standalone with Dewanda Wise, who is also here tonight, doing 'Captain Marvel'.



