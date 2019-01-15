This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." (David James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP)

Tom Cruise has confirmed that there will be two new 'Mission: Impossible' movies. The 56-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as spy Ethan Hunt in two more instalments of the action movie franchise.

Sharing a short video of the 'Mission: Impossible' logo on fire, he simply wrote: "Summer 2021 and Summer 2022."

And Christopher McQuarrie has been confirmed to direct the upcoming films, which are expected to be filmed back to back.

He wrote in his own Twitter message: "Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible (sic)"

Christopher worked with Tom on both 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' and 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and previously revealed plans to take the franchise into space.

Asked about the possibility of taking 'Mission: Impossible' into space, Christopher responded: "I think it's inevitable. We've pretty much gone to the edge of thereof, so yeah, it's sooner or later, Tom [Cruise] is gonna be in orbit. If there's an actor that's going to be the first actor in space practically, it's Tom, or it's somebody ... it's [James] Cameron, Chris Nolan, or Tom. Gonna be one of those three guys. That is the new space race."

Christopher never ruled out returning to the helm of 'Mission: Impossible' but was grateful for the breather after the last movies.

He shared back in October: "That question has been floated, and I'm ... fortunately Tom's busy on another project. And I'm kind of taking a breather, and just thinking about ... clearing my head. I've been on 'Mission' for five years. Two of them, back to back. We went right from one into the other one, so certainly they asked that question, and I said, 'Can I just breathe for a minute, and think about that?' So that's kind of where we are."