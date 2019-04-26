A scene from An Act of Defiance, a biopic drama covering a troubling time in South Africa’s history.

You might be losing a weekday's leave as SA celebrates Freedom Day on Saturday this year, but these four movies could make it a little sweeter.



"An Act of Defiance"





Apartheid is rampant in South Africa, 1963. When 10 men are arrested on a farm in Rivonia for conspiring to commit sabotage and violent acts against the repressive South African government, lawyer Bram Fisher steps up to the challenge as lead counsel. He soon finds that political leader Nelson Mandela is also on trial.

Mandela urges his fellow defendants to plead not guilty and shine a light on the corruption against the African people. As the outcome of the trial looks bleak, Mandela gives his famous “I’m prepared to die” speech, discussing how the ANC’s resistance is justified. But will Mandela’s impassioned speech save these men’s lives?





The Aftermath

Germany, 1946. Rachael Morgan arrives in the ruins of Hamburg in the bitter winter, to be reunited with her husband, Lewis, a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. But, as they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover that Lewis has made an unexpected decision: They will be sharing the grand house with its previous owners, a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to dramatic passion and betrayal.





Avengers: Endgame

After Thanos’s wrought devastation on the Marvel Universe, the Avengers assemble once again, with the help of their remaining allies, in order to reverse Thanos’s wanton destruction and restore order to the multiverse. Part of the journey is the end.





The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story

As the social fabric of life in rural India disintegrates in the late 1990s, journalist Manav Banerjee moves with his pregnant wife to the State of Orissa in hope of a better life and the promise of a lucrative career.

When speculation mounts that local Australian missionary Graham Staines is illegally proselytising leprosy patients, Manav agrees to investigate, undercover, for the newspaper. What he finds is a series of revelations that are difficult to fathom and even harder to explain. Manav is forced to make a choice between his ambition and the truth. His actions spark a tragic event that is felt around the world.