Will Smith's 'blue' avatar as Genie in Disney's "Aladdin" remake was unveiled during the Grammy Awards. The Genie, Jasmine and Aladdin appear in the latest trailer for the film, giving fans a first look at Smith's character.

The new take on its animated classic unveiled a trailer on Sunday night. It also featured looks at Jasmine and more scenes featuring Aladdin and Agrabah. Jafar can even be seen leading Aladdin to the Cave of the Wonders.

Smith also posted the trailer to his Instagram, and wrote: "I told y'all I was gon' be Blue!!"

Mena Massoud stars in the live-action remake as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

The first trailer of the film debuted in October 2018, though fans only got a quick look at Aladdin and his famous lamp.

The latest trailer, however, received harsh criticism on social media. See comments below.

Thanks for destroying my childhood @Disney . There are just some movies you just don't touch anymore. This one is one of them. pic.twitter.com/0FoEUdITKC — Christina ( Xerxus ) (@XIcebinder) February 11, 2019

I am NOT sold on Will Smith’s Genie #Alladin pic.twitter.com/MW6eCC3geX — Miriam Tapia (@MiriamiTapia) February 11, 2019

The genie should have looked like THE GENIE!!!! Not Will Smith as a blueberry!!! pic.twitter.com/mMMDW5in7z — Miss b (@pink_nylon) February 11, 2019

This is rough to say the least, Genie and Jaffar are huge misses. pic.twitter.com/VQEIyVhqfD — Lance (@KrimsonB3ard) February 11, 2019

"This film is not yet rated." It needs to be rated LOLWTF — Lone Nut (@LoneNutVolFan) February 11, 2019

"Aladdin" hits theatres in May.




