Picture: Supplied

Valentine's Day 2019, marks the release of Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi short film “Trickshot” that features music from the critically acclaimed debut album “Limpopo Champions League”. The film celebrates love and basketball and is being delivered on Valentine’s day to her supporters as a gift of love. Sho Madjozi is currently in Charlotte, NC to participate in the NBA All-Star Weekend as an ambassador for NBA Africa.

The film short, directed by Garth Von Glehn and starring Sho Madjozi, was shot in downtown Johannesburg. Glehn says this is a film about, “a rural girl with special powers. Her powers exist for the most part undiscovered, but hints of them shine through in her superhuman accuracy, throwing all manner of things into weird and wonderful goals.”

The independent artist Sho Madjozi continues to stay relevant after her album debut in December 2018 with a Nigeria Sound City Award nomination for Best New Artist, she was Apple Music’s “Artist Of The Month” for the month of January, and had a praised performance at the CTM Festival in Berlin, Germany.

Best known for her Xitsonga lyrics and vibrant fashion, in December 2018 Sho Madjozi launched her debut album Limpopo Champions League and launched her debut clothing collection with Edcon Fashion in 22 Edgars Fashion stores in South Africa.

The debut album is aptly titled Limpopo Champions League, the 13-track album sounds like a celebration of being young and African. The song ‘KONA’ , in which Sho Madjozi sings that Tsonga people belong everywhere, is an exhilarating affirmation of her Tsonga culture, while the lively track ‘Don’t Tell Me What to Do,’ is fun and talks about being a carefree African girl. Acclaimed Nigerian artist YCee is featured on party track ‘Wakanda Forever’.

After winning the award for Most Innovative Style at the South African Style Awards and being featured on the cover of ELLE Magazine (SA) in November 2018, Sho Madjozi partnered with Edcon to launch her first clothing line. The unique range focuses on three lifestyle themes: Chill, Play and Party.

IOL Supplied