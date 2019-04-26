Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth take the leads as Agent M and Agent H. Picture: Sony

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the long awaited Men In Black International trailer and from the looks of it, you’d better book your seat at your nearest cinema come June. The action packed trailer racked up over 3.1 million views since its release on Thursday. We see Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth take the leads as Agent M and Agent H, respectively.

Thompson plays the rookie agent who witnessed an alien encounter as a child and never had her mind wiped, leading her to track down the MIB in adulthood, with Hemsworth as her seasoned partner.

This time around, the story is based on a London-based team of Men in Black (MIB) secret agents who become involved in a series of alien attacks that sends them traveling around the globe. In the trailer, the two agents unleash the most powerful weapon in the galaxy.

The film, directed by F. Gary Gray, also stars Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Emma Thompson in supporting roles and is scheduled to be released on June 14.

While fans of the MIB franchise expressed disappointment that actor Will Smith has not featured in the movie trailer, it doesn't mean that this instalment will be any less entertaining that the previous movies- in fact it looks bigger and better.



Watch the trailer below.



