This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy, left, and Richard E. Grant in a scene from "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" (Mary Cybulski/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

From Oscar bait to feel-good Netflix fare, these are our top picks. "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Lee Israel's memoir gave Melissa McCarthy a long-awaited chance to star in a movie worthy of her talents. She's getting some best-actress buzz for her portrayal of Israel, a prolific fraud who sold forgeries of collectible letters.





"Crazy Rich Asians"

The blockbuster book by Kevin Kwan turned into a blockbuster movie that debuted in August - usually a sleepy month for box-office returns. Not in this case. The romantic dramedy has raked in more than $230 million worldwide and counting.





"The Hate U Give"

Amandla Stenberg delivered a star-making performance in the adaptation of Angie Thomas' topical YA book about a girl who witnesses her unarmed childhood friend get shot by a police officer.





"If Beale Street Could Talk"

Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning writer and director of "Moonlight," applied his considerable talents to adapting James Baldwin's 1974 romantic drama. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rapturous praise.





"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

This huge success for Netflix made instant stars of its leads, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, who play two teens posing as a couple in the adaptation of Jenny Han's YA rom-com.





"The Wife"

Based on Meg Wolitzer's novel, the film stars Glenn Close as a woman who becomes disillusioned with her Nobel Prize-winning husband. Close is so good in the role, awards prognosticators wonder if this will ((BEGIN ITAL)finally!(END ITAL)) be her Oscar-winning moment.

The Washington Post