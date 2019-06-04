Beyoncé as Nala in "The Lion King". Picture: YouTube screenshot/Disney

After several trailers and the release of the character posters, we finally got our first listen to Beyoncé as Nala in the new "Lion King" trailer. We are only a month away from the debut of the live-action remake of "The Lion King" which drops in South African cinemas on July 19.

Since the announcement of the cast, the BeyHive has been anxiously waiting to hear the new covers and original songs from their queen along with her voicing Nala.

Disney has been keeping a lot of things under wraps regarding the movie including Beyoncé's voice, until now.

On Monday, the House of Mouse dropped a sneak peek called "Come Home". In the 30 second clip, Nala says "Simba, you have to take your place as king."

Followed by a couple of scenes from the film, including another look at the Pridelands and the big fight between Simba (Donald Glover) and Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Nala further narrates the rest of the video and is heard saying "we need you, come home".

The clip ends with Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and Timon (Billy Eichner) also making an appearance at the end.

Watch the full video below: