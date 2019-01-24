'Shazam!'. Picture: Warner Bros.

The 'Shazam!' movie will occupy the space "between 'Superman' and 'Big'", according to actor Zachary Levi.



The 38-year-old actor - who is set to star as the superhero character in the David F. Sandberg-directed movie - feels he brings something different to the role, admitting he doesn't have the same kind of physique as the likes of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.





He confessed: "There was definitely a part of me that felt like, 'Oh, maybe I'm never really going to have my shot at something like this because you need to be, I don't know, one of the Chrises.'





"I don't know, either starting super-ripped or super-moody or super-sexy, whatever that is. I always felt like I was more of an every-guy.





"I felt like I was following in a Tom Hanks kind of trajectory. But then when I realised that we genuinely were making something between 'Superman' and 'Big', I was like, 'Damn, this is a dream job.'

"I couldn't have prayed or thought about this more. So, there, that's how I became me ... in this."





Zachary is a self-confessed comic-book fanatic, and he is relishing the chance of starring in the 'Shazam!' movie.





He told Collider: "As a nerd who loved and lived this world for so long, and still do to some level, that I don't have to restrain myself with the f***ing coolness factor, is so great.



