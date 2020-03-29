14 local movies to curl up with during lockdown

As the country goes through a 21-day lockdown in a bid to fight the coronavirus, many South Africans are left with no option but to stay indoors. And if time is all you have on your hands then why not catch up on some of the best local movies offerings from streaming services DStv Now, Netflix and Showmax. Get dressed in your most comfortable clothing, make a large big bowl of popcorn and choose from our trusted list of local productions provided below. ACTION "Uncovered"

"Uncovered" is a star-studded local action film directed by Zuko Nodada. Starring Nqobile Khumalo, Robert Hobbs, Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Sorisha Naidoo, the film depicts a world we currently live in. It’s about a fearless journalist who takes on a corrupt mine magnate in search of the truth. The film showcases some of the country’s most sensitive issues such as land and the political landscape. It changes the narrative and shows women in a powerful and positive light.

Streaming on Netflix

"Matwetwe''

This is a great action-packed coming of age story following Lefa and Papi, best friends and recent high school graduates, on the hustle of their young lives. Starring Sibusiso Khwinana, Karabo Dikolomela and Lungile Cindi, directed by Kagiso Lediga.

Streaming on Showmax

DRAMA

"Kalushi"

The film revolves around a young man, Solomon "Kalushi" Mahlangu, a young man who sacrificed his life in the 1970's for the freedom we enjoy today. Sadly, Mahlangu known as Kalushi, is one of many brave youngsters who paid the ultimate price for freedom by being the voice of the voiceless youth during the apartheid regime.

Streaming on Netflix

"The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind":

The story of a 13-year-old boy in Malawi who is thrown out of the school he loves when his family can no longer afford the fees. He sneaks into the library and learns how to build a windmill to save his village from a famine. Starring director and actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maxwell Simba and Felix Lemburo.

Streaming on Netflix

"An Act Of Defiance"

This riveting historical drama is about the lawyer Bram Fischer who defended Nelson Mandela and his nine co-defendants at the Rivonia Trial of 1963. It’s about people who risked their lives to make a better world for all people.

Streaming on Showmax

"Skemerson"

A young man battling mental illness decides to take his own life. But as Sella stands on the 216m-high Bloukrans bridge, ready to end it all, he hears her laugh. This is the beginning of a weekend that changes three lives forever.

Streaming on Showmax

"3 Days To Go"

Following the sudden death of their father, four estranged siblings – and their own extended families – must survive three days under the same roof as they return to their childhood home to lay their father to rest. Stars Leeanda Reddy,Jailoshini Naidoo, Kajal Bagwandeen,Jonathan Boynton-Lee .

Streaming on Showmax

"Die Seemeeu"

The drama centres on a famous actress (Sandra Prinsloo), her brother (Marius Weyers) and her son (Albert Pretorius), whom she visits every summer on a country estate. On one occasion, she brings along her lover, a successful writer, leading to familial conflict, heartbreak and tragedy.

Streaming on Showmax

"Deep End"

Naren Patel (Mahendra Raghunath), a husband and father in a traditional Indian home is struggling to let go of his orthodox ways when his daughter, Sunitha (Carishma Basday), wants to become a competitive surfer. The idea doesn’t sit well with Patel who wants her to get married and forbids her from surfing.

Streaming on Showmax

"Of Good Report"

The film is a serial killer story about how a social misfit turns into an inadequate man hellbent on satisfying his shameful lust. After engaging in an illicit affair with one of his pupils, English teacher Parker Sithole spirals into an abyss of obsession that eventually turns to murder.

Streaming on Showmax

"Mayfair"

The story of prodigal son Zaid Randera (Ronak Patani) who returns home to Mayfair in Johannesburg, where his overbearing father Aziz (Rajesh Gopie) – a thriving import-exporter and occasional money launderer and loan shark – is facing death threats. Zaid finds himself living in the shadow of his father and his dodgy dealings.

Streaming on DStv Now

ANIMATION

"Liyana"

An animation about a Swazi girl who embarks on a dangerous quest to rescue her young twin brothers. This African tale is born in the imaginations of five orphaned children in Swaziland who collaborate to tell a story of perseverance drawn from their darkest memories and brightest dreams. Their fictional character's journey is interwoven with poetic and observational documentary scenes to create a genre-defying celebration of collective storytelling.

Streaming on Showmax

"Supa Modo"

An uplifting Kenyan movie about Jo, a witty, superhero-obsessed nine-year-old who is terminally ill. Her family takes her back to her rural village to live out the rest of her life when the doctors can do more for her, and here she plans to fulfil her dream of becoming a superhero who can fly.

Streaming on Showmax

DOCUMENTARY

"Everything Must Fall"

Directed by Rehad Desai, "Everything Must Fall" is an unflinching look at the #FeesMustFall student movement that burst onto the South African political landscape in 2015 as a protest over the cost of education. The story is told by four student leaders at Wits University and their Vice Chancellor, Adam Habib, a left-wing, former anti-apartheid student activist. When Habib’s efforts to contain the protest fail, he brings 1 000 police onto campus, with dire consequences for the young leaders.

Streaming on Showmax