21 must see movies to watch during lockdown

In a time where our health depends on us staying locked up in our home, tucked safely away from the world, it’s only natural for boredom to lurk.





The TV and internet can offer hours and hours of entertainment. And if you pick the right movie to watch- this can be used as a bonding method for you and your loved ones.

From animation to action, comedy and romance, the IOL Lifestyle team gives you their all time favourites:

Death Becomes Her (Comedy)





A writer and an actress hate each other for years as they have a crush on the same man. They secretly drink a miracle cure which prevents ageing, but discover that they have turned immortal.

The Lion King (Animation)





As a cub, Simba is forced to leave the Pride Lands after his father Mufasa is murdered by his wicked uncle, Scar. Years later, he returns as a young lion to reclaim his throne.

Parent Trap (Family)





Identical twins Hallie and Annie are separated after their parents divorce. Years later, they discover each other at a summer camp and decide to switch places in an effort to reunite their parents.

Mulan (Animation)





Young Mulan is distraught to learn that her weak father must join the army to fight the invading Huns. Unwilling to endanger his life, she disguises herself as a man and joins the army in his place.

Dirty Dancing (Romance)





While holidaying with her parents at a placid resort, Frances is smitten with the resort's rebellious dance instructor, but her father opposes their relationship.

Forrest Gump (Drama)





Forrest Gump, a man with a low IQ, joins the army for service where he meets Dan and Bubba. However, his childhood sweetheart is still on his mind.

Inglorious Bastards (War)





A few Jewish soldiers are on an undercover mission to bring down the Nazi government and put an end to the war.

Like Water Chocolate (Romance)





Tita is forbidden to marry her true love, Pedro. Pedro weds her older sister, Rosaura. As the years pass, unusual circumstances test the enduring love of Pedro and Tita.

Kung Fu Hustle (Action)





When the hapless Sing and his dim-witted pal, Bone try to scam the residents of Pig Sty Alley into thinking they're members of the dreaded Axe Gang, the real gangsters descend on this Shanghai slum to restore their fearsome reputation.

Pulp Fiction (Crime)





In the realm of underworld, a series of incidents intertwines the lives of two Los Angeles mobsters, a gangster's wife, a boxer and two small-time criminals.

Before Sunrise (Romance)





While travelling on a train in Europe, Jesse, an American man, meets Celine, a French woman. On his last day in Europe before returning to the US, he decides to spend his remaining hours with her.

Shawshank Redemption (Crime)





Andy Dufresne, a successful banker, is arrested for the murders of his wife and her lover, and is sentenced to life imprisonment at the Shawshank prison. He becomes the most unconventional prisoner.

A Beautiful Mind (Historical drama)





John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematical genius, finds his life changing for the worse after he accepts an assignment from William Parcher.

Under The Tuscan Sun (Romance)





A San Francisco writer, gets a divorce that leaves her with terminal writer's block and depression. Later, she decides to buy a house in Tuscany in order to change her life.

Pretty Women (Romance)





A rich entrepreneur, hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him to a few social events. Trouble ensues when he falls in love with her and they try to bridge the gap between their worlds.

Mary And Martha (Drama)





Mary, an American and Martha, a British housewife both lose their sons because of malaria. They form a unique bond and dedicate themselves to the cause of malaria prevention.

When the Bough Breaks (Psychological thriller)





John and Laura Taylor hire Anna to be a surrogate mother for them. But Anna hampers her boyfriend's plan of demanding money from them when she develops a psychotic obsession for John.

Bad Boys 1 /2 /3 (Action)

Marcus, a family man and Mike, a ladies' man, are partners in the Miami police. Things get complicated in all three movies with the two investigating drug cartels and bringing the bad guys to book.