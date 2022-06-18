30 years of ‘Sarafina!’ And the impact it has had on the industry

This week I attended the 30th anniversary screening of “Sarafina!” The event was hosted by e.tv and was attended by the star, Leleti Khumalo, and the producer, Anant Singh. Singh spoke about the 20-minute standing ovation the film received at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival. I could see Khumalo bursting with pride as she recalled that moment from three decades ago.

She then told guests just how much of an impact the film has had for her career, the arts and how people still celebrate it 30 years later. And it's true. When I was younger, I was in a dance group and every year we looked forward to performing the “Sarafina!” dance moves for our community. Decades later, people are still taking to the streets and performing the choreography created by Michael Peters and Mbongeni Ngema. Peters was one of Michael Jackson’s go-to choreographers. What made this screening special was that it was the first time most of the guests had watched the film on the big screen. And it’s a very different experience.

While it hadn’t been mastered for 4K cinema viewing, there were many things that I noticed that I hadn’t on the small screen. I got to appreciate, almost anew, the cinematography, how violent the film actually was and how much of a star Leleti Khumalo is. I still can’t believe that the Walt Disney Studios actually wanted Whitney Houston to star as Sarafina instead of Khumalo. It would never have worked. But it also reminded me just how many of today’s lead actors were in “Sarafina!”.

Not many South African films and TV shows become star makers, and this was especially true back in the day. Yet “Sarafina!” managed to be just that. Over the years I have spotted a number of faces, but it seems I had missed a few. So in celebration of the iconic film’s three decades, here’s what happened to it’s biggest stars since its premiere. Leleti Khumalo

Leleti Khumalo The actress went from playing Sarafina on stage and film, to being in South Africa’s first Academy Award-nominated film, “Yesterday”. Also produced by Anant Singh and Helena Spring, and directed by Darrell Roodt, it confirmed her as a leading lady. Roles in “Generations” and “Uzalo” followed, before she collaborated with Singh for their TV show, e.tv's “Imbewu”, where she is one of the executive producers and the lead actor.

Somizi Mhlongo Somizi Mhlongo From choreographing the 2010 Fifa World Cup Closing Ceremony, to a music career that lead to him being a judge on “Idols South Africa”. Now with a popular reality show, “Living the Dream with Somizi”, an in-demand MC and, well, a celebrity, Mhlongo has enjoyed an illustrious career post “Sarafina!” Sindi Dlathu

Sindi Dlathu. Picture: Austin Malema/Instagram After close to two decades of playing Thandaza Buthelezi on SABC 2’s “Muvhango”, Sindi Dlathu surprised many when she jumped ship to DStv's 1Magic and became the star of “The River”. The role of Lindiwe Dikana was created by Tshedza Pictures purely for her and has led to a career resurgence. Now an award-winning actor, she has also become one of the executive producers of the show, one of the few actors able to transition to being a producer on South African TV.

Dieketseng Mnisi Dieketseng Mnisi. Picture: Supplied Even though she had a minor role in the film, mostly as a background singer, with her moment coming in the “Our Father” dance scene, Dieketseng Mnisi is one of the most respected thespians in the country. While many now know her from “Skeem Saam” as the no-nonsense Ma Ntuli, she has also appeared in other iconic South African TV productions, “Yizo Yizo”, “Stokvel” and “Zone 14”.

Dumisani Dlamini Dumisani Dlamini The infamous Crocodile! A fan favourite character and paramour of Sarafina, Dumisani Dlamini’s turn on the film and stage show, proved how much for a star he is. Even though the younger generation now know him for being US rapper Doja Cat’s dad, Dlamini is a star in his own right.