5 legacy films to watch this Mandela Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Every year on July 18, millions of people from South African and around the world set aside 67 minutes of their time dedicated to the late Nelson Mandela. This year, however, due to the global pandemic of Covid-19, many people may feel anxious about leaving their home to partake in creative campaigns to commemorate the legacy of South Africa's late president. If you're one of these people, why not keep it simple and still show your support by spending your time watching one of the following iconic Nelson Mandela inspired films. "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" Produced by Anant Singh, and directed by, Justin Chadwick the autobiography charts the revolutionary course of the iconic political figure after being schooled as a lawyer, only to campaign for freedom against a “colonial” government, with a message of peaceful political reform.

Starring Idris Elba in the lead alongside Naomie Harris as Winnie, the two-and-a-half hour drama will have you glued to your seat and you may shed a tear towards the ending.

"Madiba"

This three-part miniseries documents the true lifelong struggle of Nelson Mandela as he went through being a human rights activist, lawyer, political prisoner, and eventual president of South Africa.

It looks at how Madiba and other freedom fighters overthrew the oppressive regime of institutionalised racism and segregation known as apartheid. "Madiba" stars Laurence Fishburne, Orlando Jones, David Harewood, Michael Nyqvist, Terry Pheto, Jason Kennett and Kate Liquorish.

"Nelson Mandela: The Myth & Me"

Director Khalo Matabane searches for the meaning of freedom, reconciliation, and forgiveness, while challenging Mandela’s achievements in today’s world of conflict and inequality.

Through conversations with politicians, activists, intellectuals, and artists including the Dalai Lama, Matabane reflects upon Mandela’s legacy beyond sainthood.

Thought-provoking and meditative, "Nelson Mandela: The Myth & Me" frames Mandela from a new perspective.

"Mandela: Son of Africa, Father of a Nation"

Directors Jo Menell and Angus Gibson give us an up-close and personal portrait of this hero. the documentary follows the Nelson Mandela from his early days to his presidency, depicting South Africa and its turbulent years during apartheid control, which was brought to an end in 1994 with the nation's democratic election of Mandela as president.

Focus is placed on Mandela's early education, his personal relationships, and his political activism for the African National Congress, which led to his 27-year imprisonment for sabotage.

“Mandela’s Gun”

This is a portrait of an untold chapter in the life of the South African icon. Directed by John Irvin, the documentary-thriller that tells the story of the pistol Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie and Nelson Mandela as the young freedom-fighter who decided to take up arms in the South African liberation struggle.

Producer Moroba Nkawe's story bringing to screen mirrors the remarkable, pan-African trip that Mandela himself took in 1962. Local actor Tumisho Masha stars in the lead with Zethu Dlomo, Nick Boraine, Meren Reddy, and Desmond Dube.

* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay