All you need to know about the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards

The inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards are open for content creators to throw their oar in several categories.

Story continues below Advertisment

The aim of the awards ceremony is to celebrate people, influencers, brands and agencies who have been spreading joy, in the name of content. The past few years, “content” has become life, with many of us consuming it daily as creators have been serving content that is next level. The personalities behind the thumb-stopping, double-tapping, stitch-worthy, meme-making, share-crazy, keeps-us-coming-back-for-more content are finally getting the recognition that they deserve.

The DStv Content Creator Awards are here! Are you a creator, influencer or agency making thumb-stopping content?



Hit up https://t.co/vbgeXjFj4o to enter or tag your fav creator.#ContentCreatorAwardsSA #DSTVContentCreatorAwards #ThumbStoppingContent pic.twitter.com/eFlADGedct — DStv Content Creator Awards SA (@CCAwardsSA) April 19, 2022 Founded by marketing agency One-eyed Jack and supported by DStv, the awards have already garnered huge industry support. Thabisa Mkhwanazi, executive head of marketing, MultiChoice South Africa, commented: “We saw this partnership as the perfect platform to align with, as it supports our ethos of pioneering new paths for content creation and uplifting our exceptional local talent. “As the biggest funder of local content and sport in Africa, we’re looking forward to fantastic ways to leverage this collaboration with maximum impact for the creators, our channels and the South African public.”

Story continues below Advertisment

For many people, creating content has become a career and legitimate source of income, so the awards will bring them the applause of the adoring masses, and bestow upon them a specially designed trophy. “As a platform that continuously looks to inspire authentic creativity and amazing content, this for us forms part of the many ways in which we recognise and celebrate our local talent. “Our community can look forward to fun hashtag challenges and informative creator workshop live streams,” says Saul Moross, TikTok’s creator operations lead for sub-Saharan Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

Who can enter? These accolades are exclusively awarded to creators of exemplary content, whether you’re a professional content creator, or if you’re just a regular person 18 years and older who has created something so great that it’s gone viral. You just need to enter your best work to stand the chance to win.

Story continues below Advertisment

For the launch year, the awards are open to South Africans who live in South Africa for most of the year, with plans to expand into Africa soon. What are the categories? Creators will be able to submit their content pieces for recognition in 22 categories.

Captivating Content: Best Content Creator Award Best Influencer Award

Content of the Year Award, Presented by DStv Social Commentary Award Cause Award

"How I Shot It” Award Thumb-Stopping Award Kasi Content Creator Award

Best Stitch Award Performance Award (Music/Dance) Comedy Award

Special Interest: Fitness Award Beauty Award

Fashion & Style Award Foodie Award Automotive Award

Creative and Design: Pop Culture Art Award Film/Festival/Event Art Award

Long Format: Alter-ego Award Podcast of the Year Award

Brand-owned Platform Award Best Game/App Award How to enter?

To enter, you’ll need to register at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za. The bulk of the categories celebrate the people behind the content so, for this year, they’re free to enter. There are, however, categories that celebrate the agencies and brands – which include a nominal entry fee. Visit the website for the details on each category, entry criteria and FAQs. Entries opened on April 19 and close on June 12.