Baz Luhrmann reveals 4-hour version of Elvis film exists

Baz Luhrmann has revealed that there is a four-hour version of his ‘Elvis’ film. The 59-year-old director recently helmed the two-hour 39-minute movie, which stars Austin Butler as titular music legend Elvis Presley, but there is also a longer cut in existence.

He said: “I mean, I have a four-hour version, actually. “I do. But you have to bring it down to 2 hours 30.” Austin Butler as titular music legend Elvis Presley. Luhrmann would’ve liked to have included more about Elvis’s romance with his first girlfriend, Dixie, as well as his relationship with his band in the motion picture.

The film tells of Elvis’s childhood and his rise to stardom as well as his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Luhrmann added to RadioTimes.com: “I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more – there’s so much more. “I mean, there’s lots of stuff that I shot like the relationship with the band, I had to pare (that) down – and it’s so interesting how the Colonel (Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks) gets rid of them.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Elvis" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 25, 2022. Director Baz Luhrmann, Jerry Schilling, Priscilla Presley, cast members Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Natasha Bassett and Alton Mason pose. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier REFILE - CORRECTING ID “The relationship with his first girlfriend, Dixie, you know. And later on how ... once he’s caught in a trap, and he’s discombobulated and doesn’t understand ... someone who’s got such a hole in his heart like Elvis constantly looking and searching for love and finding it on stage but nowhere else.” Butler recently admitted he felt an “immense amount of fear” playing Elvis. He said: “I felt such a responsibility to Elvis, his family, all the people around the world who love him so much. So it was an incredible amount of pressure – and with that comes an immense amount of fear.

