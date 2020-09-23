Black Widow delayed again until May 2021

The upcoming Marvel movie - which will star Scarlett Johansson as the titular superhero - was originally due to be released in May this year, but after setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the feature was given a new release date of November 6.

And now, Disney bosses have delayed the project even further, as it will now open in cinemas on May 7 next year, one year after its first planned launch.

The new date means several other Marvel movies are facing a delay, including 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', which was due to be released on 'Black Widow's new date, May 7.

Instead, 'Shang-Chi' will launch on July 9, whilst 'The Eternals' - which was meant to follow 'Black Widow' in February next year - will hit cinema screens on November 5, 2021.

As part of the shuffle, a number of other Disney projects were also postponed, including Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story', 'Kingsman' prequel 'The King's Man', and Kenneth Branagh's 'Death on the Nile'.