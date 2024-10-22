Bohang Moeko’s new feature ‘Quantum’ premieres at ADIFF in New York

‘Quantum’ marks Anele Geqiwe’s second feature film, following his debut, ‘Life Happened’, starring Anele Matoti, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Sub-Saharan Africa and on VIU. Last month, the film premiered to the public during Namibia Film Week, showcasing a day in South Africa through the lives of a diverse cast: a recovering addict, an estranged daughter, a single mother, an uninspired filmmaker, orphans, and a thug. Although they lead separate lives, their stories are intricately intertwined in unexpected ways.

When asked about the challenges he faced in bringing his idea to life, the writer/director explains: “Getting the film done wasn’t an issue; I was fortunate to have investors willing to support me. The real challenge lies in distribution—it's a painful waiting game. By the time your film finally reaches the audience, you’ve often made numerous compromises. That needs to change,” says Anele. He took a two-week leave from his role as the Grooming Editor for GQ South Africa to focus on directing his project. “I'm always amazed by how different we are, yet still connected in some way. The film delves into themes of race, crime, and class through the lives of diverse characters, all bound by one common thread—the place they call home. I want the audience to see themselves in this story, reflecting on how far we've come as a country and how, together, we can move forward as one,” adds the filmmaker. The independent film stars Bohang Moeko, Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, Litemba Mkoka, and Nicola Hanekom in lead roles, filmed at various locations in Cape Town over nine days last December.

Actors Bohang Moeko and Sikelelwa Vuyeleni on the set of ‘Quantum’. Picture: Supplied. “This film was a passion project that I was excited to be a part of. It was great to be able to collaborate with Anele and the rest of the team. Everyone showed up for the love of filmmaking and gave their best and it was amazing to work in that environment. Working closely with Anele, Sikelelwa and Nicola was a lot of fun. It’s a great story about resilience and the importance of family and I hope it resonates with people who watch it,” says Bohang Moeko. The talented actor recently played the lead role in the successful Netflix spin-off "How to Ruin Love: The Proposal," showcasing his talent once again. The 32nd Annual African Diaspora Film Festival is set to take place from November 29 to December 15 in New York City. This festival celebrates the richness and diversity of the African Diaspora. “Quantum” stood out for its exceptional storytelling, powerful themes, and artistic excellence. We believe this film will resonate deeply with our audience and significantly contribute to the cultural dialogue we aim to foster through the festival,” says Lerato Bokako, the festival’s programmer.