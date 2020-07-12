Wishes for speedy recovery continue pouring in for Amitabh Bachchan and son

Mumbai - Wishes for a speedy recovery have continued pouring in from film industry colleagues ever since Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Saturday evening to say that he has been hospitalised with Covid-19, followed by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirming that he too has been infected by the virus. On Saturday night, Big B had tweeted:"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" Soon after Bachchan's tweet, his son Abhishek tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive. The Covid-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited. Since then, the virtual world has been pouring with love and good wishes for the whole family. Actor Akshay Kumar said: "Praying for your speedy recovery Sir. Love and prayers", and for Abhishek he wrote: "Get well soon brother. Lots of love."

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar wrote: "Namaskar Amit ji. Aap aur Abhishek dono par bhagwan ki kripa hogi aur aap jald swasth hokar ghar aayenge aisa mujhe vishwas hai. (God will bless you and Abhishek and you will get well soon and come home)."

Bachchan's "Sholay" co-star Dharmendra Deol said: "Amit , get well soon. I am sure of my courageous younger brother......he will soon be fit and fine in a day or two ...Jaya, don't worry...every thing will be fine my brave baby....Look after yourself and everyone at home.....Love you all......take care."

Actors Priyanka Chopra tweeted: Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB... sending you prayers and positive energy... @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan

Actors Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar sent in "love and positive energy".

Among the earliest to wish Big B was his "Badla" costar Taapsee Pannu. "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!" she wrote on Saturday night.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan wrote: "I wish both the Bachchans @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. I trust the Indian doctors and Sr. Bachchan's will to overcome health hazards. Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness."

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: "Get well soon sir."

"Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Tamil star Dhanush shared: "Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery."

Rakul Preet Singh shared: "Hoping you recover real sooooon sir… sending across lots of positivity", while Preity Zinta said: "Take care of yourself @juniorbachchan and get well soon. Praying for you and Amitji… Love you loads."

"Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!" wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Actor Vinay Pathak said: "Wishing you and @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery sir ! Pl get well soon. This too shall pass… Our wishes and prayers are with thee always."

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh shared: "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir lots of love and prayers."

Actress Genelia Deshmukh said: "Dear Amitji .. Please get well soon.. We wish you lots of love and a speedy recovery.."

Actress Sonam K Ahuja also posted: "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers", and sent good wishes to Abhishek separately.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj wrote: "Get well soon. You are in our prayers."

Shilpa Shetty shared: "Praying and sending you lots of positive energy , strength and love to recover at the soonest", while Tiger said: "Feel bad for The virus it messed with the toughest hero! sending u power and positivity sir."

"Never Have I Ever" actor Poorna Jagannathan shared: "The speediest recovery to both of you."

Actress Neha Dhupia also posted: "get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy."

Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit ji."