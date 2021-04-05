Chadwick Boseman scoops Best Actor prize at 2021 SAG Awards

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Screen Actor's Guild Award on Sunday. The Hollywood actor - who tragically died in August 2020 after a secret battle with colon cancer - posthumously took home the Best Male Actor in a Leading Role prize for his role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and his widow Simone Leward made sure to quote him as she collected the honour. Accepting his prize, she said in the virtual ceremony: "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman." Simone also thanked the late actor's parents - Leroy and Carolyn Boseman - as well as playwright August Wilson, who penned the play on which the film is based. Elsewhere, Viola Davis - who starred alongside Chadwick in the movie - thanked her friend, the "beautiful Chadwick Boseman", as she collected her Female Actor in a Leading Role gong.

Kissing her husband Julius Tennon, Viola went on to thank August Wilson for his work.

She said: "Thank you, August for leaving a legacy to actors of colour that we can relish for the rest of our life."

And Viola also went on to praise her fellow nominees - Carey Mulligan, Amy Adams, Vanessa Kirby and Frances McDormand - and says she "couldn't have been in better company".

Daniel Kaluuya also remembered the late Chadwick as he collected his Male Actor in a Supporting Role - prize for his role in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'.

Mentioning his co-stars - including Lakeith Stanfield, he said: "You can't make a film without an incredible group of people that come together and want to say a truth."

And Daniel also mentioned Chadwick - who he starred alongside in 'Black Panther'.

Accepting the gong, he said: "This one's for Chadwick Boseman, and this one's for ['Black Panther' Party] Chairman Fred Hampton. Thank you so much."

Full list of winners at the 2021 SAG Awards:

Cast in a Motion Picture - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Female Actor in a Leading Role - Viola Davis, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Male Actor in a Leading Role - Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Yuh-Jung Youn, 'Minari'

Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Daniel Kaluuya, 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Ensemble in a Drama Series - 'The Crown'

Female Actor in a Drama Series - Gillian Anderson, 'The Crown'

Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

Ensemble in a Comedy Series - 'Schitt's Creek'

Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek'

Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Queen's Gambit'

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Mark Ruffalo, 'I Know This Much Is True'

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series - 'The Mandalorian'