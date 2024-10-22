Classic horror movies to get you in the Halloween spirit

Whether you want a thrilling scare or something fun to get you in the spooky spirit, we’ve rounded up 10 old-school horror flicks that are still a scream. The Exorcist (1973)

Did you know that during the premiere of “The Exorcist”, people were so freaked out they fainted and ran out of the theatre? That’s right, this film was so scary that they had paramedics on standby. Even though it’s been decades since its release, those head-spinning, bed-shaking scenes are still nightmare fuel. If you're looking for a truly haunting throwback, this one will have you questioning every creak in the house. Halloween (1978)

You can’t talk about Halloween without Halloween! This John Carpenter slasher flick introduced us to Michael Myers, one of the most iconic (and silent) horror villains of all time. With its eerie soundtrack and nail-biting suspense, it’s the perfect movie to get you in a spooky mood. Plus, if you haven’t watched it yet, it's never too late to meet Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who is fighting to survive the night. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Freddy Krueger isn’t just any bad guy, he comes after you in your dreams! “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is all about blending fantasy with reality and it’s as creepy now as it was when it first terrorized audiences. Wes Craven’s slasher-horror masterpiece had us scared to sleep and Freddy’s glove of blades is still iconic. Psycho (1960)

There’s something truly timeless about Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Whether it’s the unforgettable shower scene or Norman Bates’ chilling “mother,” this film set the stage for psychological horror. Hitchcock had movie-goers so shocked by the infamous shower scene that some refused to take showers afterwards. Even after all these years, “Psycho” keeps you on the edge with its eerie atmosphere and shocking twists. A classic thriller that never gets old, it’s perfect for a sophisticated scare this Halloween.

Scene from ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’. Picture: X The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Few films get under your skin quite like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”. Following a group of friends who fall into the clutches of the cannibalistic Leatherface, this grim and gritty horror film is as raw and terrifying today as it was in the ‘70s. The chainsaw whirring and Leatherface’s freaky mask make this a terrifyingly fun pick for a Halloween throwback.

Carrie (1976) If you’ve ever been bullied, then “Carrie” will make you cheer (and scream) by the end. Based on Stephen King’s novel, this film follows the shy and awkward Carrie White as she slowly discovers her telekinetic powers. The prom scene remains one of the most shocking in horror history. While it may not keep you awake all night, Carrie’s revenge is definitely a thrilling ride.

Poltergeist (1982) “They’re here...” If you know that line, you’ve probably watched “Poltergeist”, and if you haven’t, now’s the time! This Spielberg-produced ghost story about a suburban family haunted by supernatural forces has a mix of light-hearted family fun and hair-raising moments.

Perfect for a Halloween throwback with some spooky, old-school charm. The Shining (1980) “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” takes psychological horror to a whole new level.

Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of Jack Torrance spiralling into madness in the haunted Overlook Hotel is as terrifying as it gets. From the creepy twins to the hedge maze, every scene in the movie feels unforgettable— and it’s just as freaky on the 10th watch. Child’s Play (1988)

Thinking of a killer doll this Halloween? “Child’s Play” brings the ultimate toy terror with Chucky, a doll possessed by a serial killer’s soul. Don’t be fooled by his size, Chucky’s got some serious issues and he’s out for blood. With a perfect mix of creepy and campy, “Child’s Play” is the throwback that’ll give you a fun fright. Scream (1996)

No throwback horror list would be complete without “Scream”. This ‘90s slasher might be a bit younger than some of the other films, but it’s an absolute must-watch for Halloween. Directed by Wes Craven, “Scream” is a clever and self-aware horror movie that revitalized the slasher genre. It introduced us to Ghostface, a masked killer who terrorises a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Woodsboro.