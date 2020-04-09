'The Main Event' debuts on Netflix on Good Friday

This Good Friday, WWE and Netflix will be releasing a feel good movie fit for the whole family.

Directed by Jay Karas, "The Main Event" starring Seth Carr, follows 11-year-old, Leo Thompson, who after discovering a magical mask, enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar.

Leo's determination comes from the fact that he is taunted by the middle school bullies. And is convinced that he's powerless to stop them or even join the school wrestling team. A bit nerdy with a passion for wrestling, and dreams of someday being a WWE superstar, Leo stumbles on the magical mask that grants super-strength and creates his alter ego, Kid Chaos. Using the mask, he enters the WWE NXT contest, easily defeating his opponents, and is soon heralded as a real contender, flattening the competition.

With the support of his grandmother Denise, played by Tichina Arnold, a WWE fan herself, Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

Denise is a young at heart, a budding Instagram “influencer”, and a thrift store owner with a flair for fashion. As shown in the trailer, she is also an avid WWE fan herself and is seen in her WrestleMania t-shirt sitting next to Leo on the couch to watch the match.