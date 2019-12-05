London - It has all the ingredients we have come to expect of the franchise over more than half a century.
There are shoot-outs, baddies and, of course, car chases. There is the rival spy, the femme fatale and the distinct suspicion of a double-cross – yes, it’s the new James Bond film.
On Wednesday fans were given their first look at 'No Time To Die', due to be Daniel Craig’s farewell as 007, with the release of a spectacular trailer.
The spy comes face-to-face with his female counterpart Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch – who some are tipping to take over as 007 – and the mysterious Paloma (Ana de Armas).