WATCH: New 'Bond' trailer leaves fans on the edge of their seats









It has all the ingredients we have come to expect of the franchise over more than half a century. Picture: YouTube.com London - It has all the ingredients we have come to expect of the franchise over more than half a century. There are shoot-outs, baddies and, of course, car chases. There is the rival spy, the femme fatale and the distinct suspicion of a double-cross – yes, it’s the new James Bond film. On Wednesday fans were given their first look at 'No Time To Die', due to be Daniel Craig’s farewell as 007, with the release of a spectacular trailer. The spy comes face-to-face with his female counterpart Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch – who some are tipping to take over as 007 – and the mysterious Paloma (Ana de Armas).

Lea Seydoux returns as love interest Dr Madeleine Swann and Christoph Waltz is back as Blofeld. At the end of the previous film, Blofeld was arrested by the British Secret Services following his time as head of global criminal organisation, Spectre.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with James Bond [Daniel Craig] and Madeleine Swann [Lea Seydoux] being chased in an Aston Martin, as he suspects her of betraying him and Blofeld appears to corroborate his fears.

After spotting the criminal mastermind in the trailer for the film, fans took to Twitter in their droves to rejoice over the return of Bond's foster brother.

One excited enthusiast wrote: "Ok, I'm a little excited. Blofeld's back and Rami Malek looks creepy as f*** in the mask. #pittroll #notimetodie."

Another fanatic penned: "I genuinely think it looks excellent. Loads of action, gadgets, eccentric villains, it ties in with the last movies, Christoph Waltz reprises his role as Blofeld, the DB5 is back and updated, I could go on."

While one said: "V v excited for #NoTimeToDie, a female 00, Rami Malek, and the return of Christoph Waltz' Blofeld all on top of it being Craig's last outing as Bond?"

The trailer gives a first look at Rami Malek’s masked villain Safin and hints at some high-octane stunts, including a motorcycle chase over rooftops.

'No Time To Die' will be released April 10, worldwide.

Daily Mail