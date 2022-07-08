WATCH: Thuso Mbedu drops ‘The Woman King’ trailer

LA-based SA actress Thuso Mbedu got Instagram followers hyped up when she posted a trailer of the soon-to-be-released film, “The Woman King”. The film is set to premiere in cinemas on September 16 and fans are already excited for it to release.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, the award-winning actress posted a 2-minute-and-28-second trailer and captioned it: “No words necessary. I’ll let the trailer speak for itself.” Her post gained over 380k views in a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) An excited Boity Thulo wrote: “I can’t wait to watch this!!”

Thuso previously admitted to being thrilled to be acting alongside Viola Davis. The film tells the historical story of the Agoji, a real-life army of women warriors who defended the powerful West African kingdom of Dahomey for centuries. The action-packed film dives into the story of Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and her daughter, Nawi who together fought the French and neighbouring tribes who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Woman King” is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, from a screenplay she co-wrote with Dana Stevens and a story by Maria Bello. The film also stars Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega. South African heavyweights Zozibini Tunzi and Siv Ngesi also star in the film.

Story continues below Advertisement