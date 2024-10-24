Women-led local film company premieres debut feature film ‘Trifole’ in Italy

Women-led film company, Holding Thumbs Productions, recently released their first feature film in 40 cinemas across Rome, Milan and Turin. “Trifole” is a modern fable set in the Alba White Truffle region and explores themes of family, tradition and sustainability.

Produced by Mzansi’s Casey Diepeveen, co-founder of Holding Thumbs Productions and directed by Gabriele Fabbr, the English-Italian adventure-drama stars Italy’s most beloved actress. They include Margherita Buy, legendary 90-year-old Italian actor, Umberto Orsini, and South African “Fatal Seduction” star, Frances Sholto-Douglas, among other talents. “Trifole” tells the story of Dalia, a young woman looking for her own path, who reconnects with her ailing truffle-hunting grandfather, Igor, and nature.

Eventually, she bonds with her grandfather and learns to value tradition, the territory and a more sustainable way of life. Ydalie Turk in “Trifole”. Picture: Supplied. Co-founder, Ydalie Turk of Holding Thumbs Productions co-wrote the story and starred in the lead role as Dalia. Regarding the writing process, Turk said: “I was interested in exploring the monetary and emotional value of the legacy and identity of truffle-hunting as a profession, but also of an entire territory that is very often associated with the white truffle. When I discovered the intensity and passion of these truffle-hunters, I was enchanted.”

A scene from “Trifole”. Picture: Supplied. She added: “I hope the movie resonates with young people. We're facing a lot of existential uncertainty and it results in disillusionment. I hope that the film serves as an antidote to these feelings.” Diepeveen said that she was elated to work with such a hungry and grounded creative team. “To immerse myself in the culture of rural Northern Italy, particularly the outskirts of small towns and the secretive woods.

“More than that, the story about a granddaughter and grandfather building a relationship across different languages and experiences was intriguing, and exploring how Dalia learns how to ‘be’ in the silence, in nature, and the world, deeply resonated with me”. Director Fabbro said that she wanted to tell a visually dynamic adventure that celebrates the value of family, heritage and the importance of conserving nature. “This story is a love letter to my grandfather, my heritage, and my homeland, Italy.”