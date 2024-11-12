Zendaya and Tom Holland join Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are among the A-listers who are set to feature in Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s new movie at Universal. While the title, plot and several other details pertaining to the film are still under wraps, “Deadline” has reported that Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon will also star in the movie.

The publication added that the film is set to be released on Imax in July 2026. Nolan wrote, directed, and produced “Oppenheimer”, which was the biggest winner at this year’s Academy Awards. The British film-maker also earned widespread acclaim for his direction on productions such as “Man of Steel” and “Inception”, among others.

This will be Zendaya’s first time working with Nolan. The 27-year-old actress has had a resoundingly successful year starring in productions such as “Dune: Part Two” and the tennis drama, “Challengers”. She is also working alongside “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson in “The Drama.” Meanwhile, Zendaya and her boyfriend have previously worked together on the “Spider-Man” films.

This project marks Holland, who is reprising his role as Peter Parker for the fourth film in that franchise, and Damon’s first time working with Nolan. This will be the third time that Hathaway has worked with the renowned director. She starred in “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar”, which he directed. Earlier this year, the actress expressed gratitude to Nolan for the role he has played in her career.

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,” Hathaway told “Vanity Fair” amid a wave of online hate following her Oscar win for “Les Misérables.” “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of … And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.” She is set to star in several upcoming films, including “Princess Diaries 3,” “Paper Tiger”, alongside Adam Driver and Jeremy Strong, and “Flowervale Street”, among others.