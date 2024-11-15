Denzel Washington reveals scene cut from ‘Gladiator 2’ featuring same sex kiss

In a recent interview with Gayety, Denzel Washington spilled the tea on the upcoming movie he stars in, “Gladiator 2”. He revealed that there is a deleted scene from the movie in which he shares a "full-on-the-lips" kiss with another man. Washington was asked: "How gay is the Roman Empire?", and he answered by referencing the deleted scene. "I actually kissed a man in the film, but they took it out. They cut it — I think they got chicken," he said.

"I kissed a guy full on the lips, and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It’s Gladiator. It’s the kiss of death," he added. The Oscar-winning actor plays Macrinas, a former slave who has become a gladiator and is confirmed to be bisexual in the movie. Fans have expressed their disappointment, with many taking to social media to share their views. Some are even calling for the scene to be reinstated, emphasising its significance in representation and diversity.

X user @dreezydrell wrote: "What a bunch of p**ks. They should’ve aired it. A Black male bisexual is an important representation for the community." What a bunch of punks.. they should’ve aired it. A Black male bisexual is an important representation for the community. https://t.co/2n6o61exWr — Double D💥![CDATA[]]>🔥✨⚡️ (@dreezydrell) November 15, 2024 Another user, @Mika_luvr, commented: "NOOOOO PUT IT BACK!!!"

NOOOOO PUT IT BACK !!! https://t.co/kQSWtw1kPB — Journey 💫![CDATA[]]>🐝 (@Mika_luvr) November 15, 2024 Meanwhile, @stoydawg_00 remarked: "This would have been so iconic. I hate Hollywood’s boring straight producers." This would have been so iconic

I hate Hollywood’s boring straight producers https://t.co/ss32dMrXo8

— Stoyan (@stoydawg_00) November 15, 2024 User @jamaisamei added: "A Gladiator movie and there's not a single gay kiss? They were Gladiators! Those men were all gay for each other. Be for real." A Gladiator movie and there's not a single gay kiss? They were Gladiators! Those men were all gay for each other be fr https://t.co/EPvITT1gIf — Gabriel (@jamaisamei) November 15, 2024 “Gladiator 2” is an upcoming historical action film directed by Ridley Scott.