Disney's ready to drop 'Zombies 2'

Disney Channel returns to Zombietown and Seabrook in "Zombies 2", the sequel to the hit Disney Channel Original Movie. This monstrous comedy featuring the original cast, some exciting newcomers, a host of new songs and brilliant choreography premieres Friday, May 8, on Disney Channel, DStv channel 303 at 5:25pm.



Staring Milo Manheim and "American Housewife" star and recording artist Meg Donnelly, reprising their singing/dancing/acting roles as star-crossed couple Zed and Addison, whose endearing love story illustrates that being your best self is the truest way to find happiness and belonging. Also reprising their roles are Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Carla Jeffery as Bree, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. Joining the cast are Chandler Kinney as Willa, Pearce Joza as Wyatt and Ariel Martin (Baby Ariel) as Wynter. the sequel was directed by Paul Hoen, who also directed the first movie. Anna Gerb ("All Is Lost," "Triple Frontier"), Hoen, Light and Raso are executive producers and Mary Pantelidis is producer. Set in the newly united town of Seabrook, "Zombies 2" resumes the story as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High's Prawn, the school's supersized prom.

But when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook's anti-monster laws making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together.

Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president against cheer captain, Bucky, in order to change the rules. While Zed launches into his campaign, Addison is drawn into the werewolves' circle sensing this might be where she finally fits in.

Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison's effort to find out if she really belongs among them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

"Zombies 2" is the 108th title in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise, which helped to define a generation and launched some of today's young stars in the entertainment industry.



