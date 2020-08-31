DStv pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with special screening of ’Black Panther’

In honour of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday, August 28, M-Net Movies has acquired the rights from The Walt Disney Company Africa for a special screening of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. The multi-award-winning film will air on M-Net Movies Zone Channel 139, on Monday, August 31, at 7pm. With his charismatic and powerful performance as the titular Black Panther, Boseman defied stereotypes, broke boundaries and emerged as an inspiring role model and pop-culture hero. The revolutionary “Black Panther” was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to shine the spotlight on a black superhero and went on to become the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards . The mega-blockbuster received seven nominations and scooped three Oscars. Boseman himself garnered a Screen Actors Guild Award and NAACP Image award.

While “Black Panther” catapulted Boseman to stardom, he also played some of history’s most enigmatic and influential African-American icons, his break-out role was in “42” as baseball trailblazer Jackie Robinson.

In “Get On Up” he gave an electrifying performance as The Godfather of Soul, music legend, James Brown and he starred as the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall, in the riveting drama, “Marshall”.

But many agree his most inspirational screen-time will always be as Black Panther’s King T’Challa, who rose to the throne in the fictitious African country of Wakanda after the death of his father, King T’Chaka , played by Mzansi’s own thespian Dr. John Kani.

“Black Panther” became the first film in the history of the South African Box Office to cross R100-million and, went on to become the biggest film at the time in South, East and West Africa after its February 2018 release in cinemas.

“Black Panther” was directed by Ryan Coogler, and also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Connie Chiume and Martin Freeman.