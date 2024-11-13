Hollywood icon Denzel Washington joins ‘Black Panther 3’ cast and hints at retirement plans

The 69-year-old Oscar-winner confirmed he would join Marvel’s blockbuster franchise in what seems to be shaping up to be one of his final acting roles before retirement.

Veteran actor Denzel Washington has dropped a bombshell that he’s set to appear in “Black Panther 3”.

Washington’s comments mark the first public confirmation of a third “Black Panther” film, following the 2018 cultural phenomenon and its 2022 sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Speaking on Australia’s Today show, he shared, “At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’ll make, probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

He went on to explain that director Ryan Coogler specifically wrote a role for him in “Black Panther 3”, fulfilling a special legacy tied to the late Chadwick Boseman.