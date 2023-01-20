Holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal relives history’s darkest moments in new doccie ‘I Am Here’

Holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal, unveils chilling details of history’s darkest systematic genocides during the World War II, in the award-winning documentary “I Am Here”. Holocaust is the genocide of over six million European Jews by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1941 and 1945.

The feature documentary “I Am Here” follows this spirited South African Holocaust survivor as she reveals her astonishing journey and unwavering appreciation of life. As one of the last remaining survivors in South Africa, Blumenthal’s message of love and tolerance “could not be more relevant in a world still plagued with xenophobia and discrimination“. In the documentary, Blumenthal admits to never wanting to visit her traumatic past.

“I love to talk to people, I love to meet people… but I try to never talk about my suffering and fight for survival,” says Blumenthal. She continues: “I was born in Warsaw (Poland). I was a happy teenager until the Nazis invaded Poland. I lost almost my entire family… just my niece Roma was left. We were sent to terrible places. We were condemned to death. I never lost hope. I was not ready to die… “We should not forget… And why was I chosen to survive?”

Directed by Jordy Sank, “I Am Here” is produced by Gabriella Blumberg and was supported by a grant from The Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany. “Ella’s feisty, upbeat personality makes her a fantastic raconteur and wonderful character to follow in this film,” comments Benjamin Cowley, CEO Gravel Road Distribution Group. “In I Am Here, we meet Ella Blumenthal (now 101) at her 98th birthday celebration, where she opens up to close friends and family about her journey of survival, in a way she has never done before.

“This documentary contrasts Ella’s vibrant day-to-day life with stories of her survival. These memories are depicted through dynamic 2D animation, innovatively bringing her storytelling to life and resonating with audiences across generations. “’I Am Here’ not only shines a light on her remarkable life but also pays tribute to the power of the human spirit. Her vivacious personality and her positive outlook on life are truly inspiring,” explains Cowley. The doccie is set to release at Cinema Nouveau Rosebank on Friday, January 27, to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Tickets are available for a special pre-release screening on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 pm. The special screening will feature an appearance by Paul Salmons, followed by a question and answer session with the film-makers. Salmons is a world-renowned exhibition curator and educator specialising in challenging histories and exploring the continued relevance of the past in today’s complex world.