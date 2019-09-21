Kagiso Modupe co-stars with his real-life daughter, Tshimollo. Picture: Supplied

Penned and produced by Kagiso Modupe, "Losing Lerato", which premiered last Friday, has proven to be a hit with audiences. According to Box Office, the film had the second-highest tickets sale of all new films, and has dominated the box office at several cinemas nationwide.

"It was the number one film at Ster-Kinekor’s [email protected] , Sterland, Wonderpark, Rustenburg, Maponya Mall, Newtown Junction, and Festival Mall cinemas, and at Nu Metro’s Loch Logan in Bloemfontein, Westgate Mall in Roodepoort, and Mams Mall in Mamelodi, as well as at The Gables in Swaziland – among others. Thanks to the more than 13 000 attendances, four screens will be added this coming weekend, in Welkom, Port Elizabeth, Sandton and Mimosa Mall.

“The film did 93% of Kagiso Lediga’s box office hit Matwetwe on its opening weekend, and superseded Stephina Zwane’s "Baby Mamas" opening weekend by 17%,” said Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro.

The film tells a painful story of a successful young father who, after losing everything, takes matters into his own hands to get back the one thing that matters to him most, his daughter.

In a desperate attempt to gain access to his daughter, Thami kidnaps Lerato from school, hoping to flee by bus. Thami’s actions put his life, Lerato's and their fellow passengers in danger and leads to a high-stakes hostage situation on the bus.

Modupe plays Thami alongside his own daughter Tshimollo Modupe (the newcomer who steals the show).

“Working with my daughter is something that we spoken about for three and a half years, so for is a dream come true to work together,” said Modupe.

Losing Lerato, a tear jerking, thought-provoking film couldn't have come at a better time, when the country is facing an alarming rise of women and children abuse.

The action film puts the spotlight on some of these pressing issues that in recent weeks shook the nation.

“I’m glad that the film is bringing awareness especially during this period. As men and women, we need to sit down and have a conversation, that’s what this film is saying, instead of us pointing finger saying 'men are trash, women are trash,'” said Modupe.

Modupe's message is crystal clear. He is urging parents must stop using their children to hurt one other.

“We should stop using our children to fight our battles because at the end of the day, it’s the children that get hurt,”said Modupe.

Losing Lerato is written by Ricardo Arendse and Kagiso Modupe, directed by Sanele Zulu, stars among others Connie Chiume, Tshimollo Modupe, Samela Tyelbooi, Nolo Phiri, Don Mlangeni, Thato Molamu, Hector Rabotapi and Mpho Molepo.