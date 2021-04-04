2 500 films already submitted for DIFF 2021 with deadline extended

South Africa’s longest running film festival, the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), has extended it’s deadline for the submission of films. Film-makers now have until April 15 to submit their feature films, documentaries and shorts. So far the programming team have already received 2 500 films for review by film-makers from around the world. Head of programming, Chipo Zhou, will be supported by 10 film industry stalwarts who will watch and select films that will get a spot on the DIFF 2021 line-up. Under the theme “Framing the Future, Cinema Unleashed”, the team will be searching for films that provide concrete strategies for adapting to our complex and ever-changing world. “We’re very excited about the quality of submissions, and the team is sure that we’ll have a diverse and engaging event this year.

“The programming team is mainly comprised of experts from across the continent, as a way to better diversify the programme and promote pan-African collaboration.

“We’ve also partnered with several organisations that are working in production, and will be curating some special projects from the continent that focus on and provide hope for the future of mankind,” said Zhou.

The shorts category will be screened by a West African group led by the founder of Raconteur Productions, Chioma Onyenwe, and will be supported by reviewers Egar Ntanyi, a line producer at Raconteur Productions, Femi Omoluabi, an experienced writer, and content creator Ruth Dulac.

While the documentaries will be selected by a South African team headed by film festival programmer, television producer, and documentary film adviser Lesedi Oluko Moche.

Filmmaker Berry Hahn and film and television producer Lesedi Siswana will join this team as reviewers.

Award-winning film and media producer, director and trainer Firdoze Bulbulia is the programmer for the features category.

Supporting her will be film festival curator Justine Atkinson, filmmaker, producer and seasoned broadcaster Faith Isiakpere, and actor, director, educator and award-winning film-maker Chike Nwoffiah.

The extended deadline for submissions is April 15. For eligibility, submission fees, and to submit, visit Durban International Film Festival.