2022 Oscars will have a host after three-year absence

This year's Oscars ceremony will have a host after three years with no presenter. The ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich has revealed that March's Academy Awards night would see the return of the traditional format with a host, though he did not say who it will be as he quipped that he may take the reins.

He said during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour: "You heard it here first." The Oscars last had a host in the form of Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 but have not had a presenter since Kevin Hart stood down from hosting the following year after homophobic jokes that he had posted on social media resurfaced. This year's ceremony is set to take place on 27 March and will return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after being held at Union Station last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Ride Along' producer Will Packer has been named as the ceremony's executive producer. Erwich said: "Will really has his pulse on popular culture and entertainment. I know he has a lot in store and we'll have more details to share soon." Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently threw his hat into the ring about hosting the ceremony, saying that he would "really enjoy" the job if he was given the chance.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it."

Kevin previously revealed that he wished he had handled the controversy surrounding his past homophobic tweets differently and confessed that there was a "big gap" between what he thought the problem was and what had actually bothered people. The 42-year-old star said: I'm a firm believer in laying in the bed that you made. "If there's something that you did, then you did it. You know, there's no wiggle room around it. You can address it, and then you can move on.