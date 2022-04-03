5 things you should know about ‘Mr Bones 3’

South African comedian Leon Schuster and his right-hand man, Alfred “Shorty” Ntombela, are back to offer viewers side-splitting laughs with the third instalment of “Mr Bones” set to release at Easter. “Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones” will be drop in cinemas on Friday, April 15.

Bones, ageing but unbeaten, tries unsuccessfully to pass on his wisdom to Mathambo (Alfred Ntombela), his short, tubby, incompetent, but at heart honest and independent son. At the same time, two unscrupulous oil diggers are trying to steal the treasures of Kuvukiland. A very funny story about courage and filial confusion. Right-hand man Alfred Ntombela with Leon Schuster. Picture: Jacques ‘Jay’ Loots Leon Schuster offers readers five facts they should know about “Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones”. 1. “Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones” comes 14 years after the second instalment, “Mr. Bones 2: Back from the Past”.

And 20 years after “Mr Bones“. The storyline begins at the turn of the last century, when viewers witness (in a flashback) the burying of the Kruger millions by two Boer soldiers, who then kill each other through idiotic greed, leaving the treasure hidden in a graveyard in Kuvukiland. 2. Tobie Cronje, the 74-year-old South African actor best known for his roles in the television series “Manakwalanners”, “Binnelanders” and “Egoli”, and singer,songwriter, musician and actor Bouwer Bosch make delightful cameo appearances. 3. In case you’ve forgotten how Bones got his name … Sixty years ago, in an obscure corner of Africa, the only survivor of a light aircraft crash was a baby boy.

Perhaps it was the miracle of his survival which gave him the gift of “sight”, and he became a sangoma, the seer of the Kuvuki tribe, interpreting the wishes of ‘The Great One’ through the throwing of the bones. 4. New actors to the franchise include producer and actor Sans Moonsamy, comedian and actor Tumi Moraki and “Legacy” actress Jay Anstey. Moonsamy plays “Alvin”, a scrawny businessman, while Moraki and Anstey play “Mamba”, an urban baddie, and “Gabriella”, a beautiful game ranger guide, respectively.

5. The country has been waiting to see Mathambo in a leading role and he rose to the occasion like a giant. Also, this is the first time that we see him fall in love …