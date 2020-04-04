7 spooky films kids can enjoy during lockdown

With the 21-day lockdown being in full swing, and so and little to do, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, don’t despair, we have compiled seven family-friendly horror films to watch during the lockdown period. Of course, parental guidance is advised and age restrictions must be considered when choosing the movies for the family. SIDE NOTE: Popcorns are a must. While the family is deciding on which movie to pop the bag in the microwave or better yet make your popcorn from scratch. Quick recipe: Place a large saucepan or pot over medium heat, combine the oil and popcorn kernels. Cover the pot and wait for the kernels to pop, and voilà you’re ready to enjoy your movie with your freshly made popcorns. Below are seven spooky films that won’t leave your kids scarred for life.

Corpse Bride (2005)

"Corpse Bride" is stop-motion animated musical fantasy film directed by Mike Johnson and Tim Burton. The kid-appropriate horror film is about a groom who accidentally marries a corpse and has to travel to the Land of the Dead to set things right.

Coraline (2009)

Coraline's family moves to a new town, and they are immediately too busy to spend much time with her. The film depicts an adventurous girl named Coraline finding an idealized parallel world behind a secret door in her new home, unaware that the alternative world contains a dark and sinister secret.

Produced by Laika Coraline is a stop-motion 3D fantasy children's film based on Neil Gaiman's 2002 novel of the same name.

Boxtrolls (2014)

This movie follows a clan of trolls, with their snarling faces and their wrinkled skin, who find an abandoned baby boy and raise him as their own. The "Boxtrolls" is a 2014 American stop-motion animated fantasy comedy film directed by Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi based on the 2005 novel Here Be Monsters! by Alan Snow. It is produced by Laika.

The film tells the story of Eggs, a human boy raised by trash-collecting trolls, known as "Boxtrolls", as he attempts to save them from Archibald Snatcher, a pest exterminator.

Paranorman (2012)

"ParaNorman" is a 2012 American stop-motion animated dark fantasy comedy horror film directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler, and written by Butler.

It is the first stop-motion film to use a 3D color printer to create character faces, and only the second to be shot in 3D. In the comedy thriller, a small town comes under siege by zombies. In addition to the zombies, he'll have to take on ghosts, witches and, worst of all, moronic grown-ups, to save his town from a centuries-old curse.

Toy Story of Terror (2014)

"Toy Story of Terror!" is a 21-minute computer-animated Halloween television special produced by Pixar Animation Studios and Disney Television Animation and released by Walt Disney Pictures, based on the Disney Pixar Toy Story movies.

It was written and directed by Angus MacLane, produced by Galyn Susman.The special follows the toys on a road trip, when a flat tire leads Bonnie and her mother to spend the night in a roadside motel. After Mr. Potato Head goes missing, the others begin to search for him, but they find themselves caught up in a mysterious sequence of events that lead them to a big conspiracy.

Monster House (2006)

"Monster House" is supernatural horror film directed by Gil Kenan and produced by Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg. The film is about a neighborhood being terrorised by a sentient haunted house during Halloween. The film features the voices of Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke, Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kevin James, Nick Cannon, Jason Lee, Fred Willard, Jon Heder, Catherine O'Hara and Kathleen Turner, as well as human characters being animated using live action motion capture animation, which was previously used in The Polar Express.

Super Monsters Save Halloween (2018)

The Super Monsters use their powers to get their neighbors in the Halloween spirit, then help a nervous friend see there's nothing to be afraid of. The series regulars, all preschool-age children of world-famous monsters (e.g., Dracula, Frankenstein), are regular kids during the day; their mini-monster personalities show up after dark.

They're all funny, enthusiastic, caring, and nonthreatening. The Super Monsters help him understand the difference between real and pretend.



