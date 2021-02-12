8 romantic movies that will help you reboot your love this Valentine’s Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This year things are a little different with the Covid-19 restrictions but that shouldn’t stop us from celebrating love. Whether you’re single, in a relationship or it’s complicated, these movies will put you in the mood for love. We’ve compiled a list of romance movies that you can enjoy from your own private space, so, this weekend, curl up on the couch with some bubbly, seasoned popcorn and tissues as we celebrate a socially distant Valentines Day. Queen and Slim - Stream on Netflix “Queen & Slim” is a 2019 American romantic drama film directed by Melina Matsoukas.

The story centres on a young black couple who go on the run after killing a white police officer during a traffic stop in an act of delf-defence.

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith who play Queen and Slim, and their love stands the test of trial.

Summer Love - Lifetime (Dstv channel 131) on February 14 at 7.20pm

A widowed mom, Maya, gets an internship at a prestigious tech company that makes social media apps.

Maya literally knows nothing about social media apps.

To further complicate things, she catches the eye of two very different executives who compete against each other for her love.

Catching Feelings - Stream on Netflix

“Catching Feelings” is a 2017 South African romantic drama film written, co-produced and directed by Kagiso Lediga. It stars Lediga, Pearl Thusi, Andrew Buckland, Akin Omotoso, Precious Makgaretsa, Kate Liquorish, Tessa Jubber and Loyiso Gola.

The film follows the story of a young academic and his beautiful wife, as their lives get turned upside down when a celebrated and hedonistic older writer moves into their Johannesburg home with them.

Why did I Get Married Too? - Stream on Showmax

“Why Did I Get Married Too?” is a 2010 American comedy-drama film directed by Tyler Perry and starring among others Janet Jackson, Tyler Perry, Jill Scott, Malik Yoba, Michael Jai White and Cicely Tyson.

The film is the sequel to “Why Did I Get Married?” (2007).

The film shares the interactions of four couples who undertake a week-long retreat to improve their relationships.

The couple tackles issues of finance, love, divorce, death and celebrates new beginnings.

The Bodyguard - Stream on Showmax

“The Bodyguard” is a 1992 American romantic thriller film directed by Mick Jackson and starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

In the movie, Rachel Marron is an Academy Award-nominated actress and music superstar who is being sent death threats by a stalker.

After a bomb explodes in her dressing room, her manager Bill Devaney seeks out professional bodyguard Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent to protect her.

Frank reluctantly accepts Devaney's offer, though he feels Rachel is a spoiled diva who is oblivious to the threats against her life.

The Vow - Stream on Showmax

Starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams, this film is inspired by a true story and tells the tale of a love that refuses to be forgotten.

Leo is devastated when a car accident plunges his wife Paige into a deep coma.

She miraculously recovers – but the last five years of her memories have vanished.

Suddenly, Leo finds himself married to a stranger who can’t remember anything about him.

Naively, Paige falls back under the influence of her controlling parents and reconnects with her ex-fiancé.

Desperately, Leo tries to recreate the moments that shaped their romance.

Love Lives Here - Stream on Showmax

This local rom-com sees Thando Thabethe starring as Zinhle, a hard working modern woman with traditional values, however, in the love department she seems to have attracted the bottom of the barrel.

Zinhle is still certain about what she deserves and believes she knows what kind of man she needs to be happy and is not willing to play games and waste time.

She is ready to take the next step in her life and get married - and she thought she was heading in that direction after meeting Nkosinathi (Lungile Radu) - but their relationship quickly spirals downhill after Zinhle finds out they don’t share the same goal.

Always Be My Maybe - Stream on Netflix

Starring Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood sweethearts, they have a falling out and don't speak for 15 years, only reconnecting as adults when Sasha runs into Marcus in San Francisco.

Although the old sparks are still there, the couple live in different worlds.